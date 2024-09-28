White Sox break MLB record for defeats in a season

The Chicago White Sox broke the Major League Baseball modern-era record for the most losses in one season on Friday, falling 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers for their 121st defeat of 2024.

The Tigers, who clinched their first playoff berth in a decade with the victory, grabbed the upper hand with two runs in the fifth inning. Chicago’s Zach DeLoach cut the deficit with a homer in the sixth, but Detroit added a pair of runs in the seventh and the White Sox were on the way to a dubious place in MLB history.

The White Sox had tied the 1962 New York Mets with their 120th loss of the season on Sunday.

Then they stunningly won three straight games against the Los Angeles Angels, twice rallying to avoid being saddled with the outright record for a few more days.

They have two more games against the Tigers in Detroit before they can draw the curtain on the worst season in MLB’s modern era.

It’s no consolation that the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134.

“It’s not the year we wanted,” said Grady Sizemore, who took over as interim manager when the White Sox fired Pedro Grifol in August.

“It’s not the numbers that we want. But that doesn’t mean it’s a total loss. We can build from this. We can learn from this and get better.