Ushna reveals she suffers from prosopagnosia

Showbiz A-lister Ushna Shah has shocked her fans as she revealed being suffering from a rare disorder, prosopagnosia.

Taking to her Instagram stories this week, Ushna Shah disclosed that she often doesn’t recognise the faces of people immediately, due to a medical condition she has, called prosopagnosia.

“I’d like to take a moment to share some insight into a condition known as prosopagnosia, or face blindness, which affects a person’s ability to recognise faces,” she wrote. “Over time this condition has become more prominent for me and I often do not immediately recognise individuals, even in familiar settings.”

“What was once a joke has evolved into a frustrating experience over the years and I am sure I am not alone,” Shah noted.

The actor furthered, “If there’s ever an interaction where I don’t recognise you, please understand that it’s due to this condition, not a lack of recognition or care.”

But what actually is prosopagnosia?

As per the description from the National Institute of Health, prosopagnosia is a neurological disorder that can cause people to have difficulty recognising even family members or friends.

Moreover, the treatment for prosopagnosia involves developing other strategies to recognize people, such as focusing on their voices.

