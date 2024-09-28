Crackdown on timber mafia launched: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that a comprehensive crackdown on the timber mafia had been launched.

In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for a greener Punjab, strict actions were being taken to combat unauthorised tree cutting and illicit trade of timber. Recent amendments to the Forest Act had strengthened the legal framework, ensuring harsher penalties for both individuals and officials found involved.

The senior minister stressed that in order to mitigate smog and preserve forest resources, the Department of Forestry had intensified operations against timber smuggling and theft. During a month-long operation in the Rawalpindi North Forest Division, several characters of the timber mafia were arrested. The authorities successfully seized 10 vehicles, including trucks, jeeps and Land Rovers, used in smuggling Balan and Pine timber. An additional seven trucks, loaded with illegal timber, were confiscated, leading to the arrest of 20 individuals and imposition of Rs. 850,000 fine.

Marriyum said the Punjab chief minister had issued clear instructions for strict punitive measures against any officers or officials aiding illegal loggers. She also called for the use of advanced monitoring technologies, including GIS systems, drones, and thermal cameras, to enhance forest surveillance and prevent future violations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated that trees must be protected. Those involved in illegal logging or timber theft would face immediate arrest and legal action, as the chief minister adopted a zero-tolerance stance on the issue. The Senior Provincial Minister assured that ongoing operations will continue to dismantle the timber mafia’s operations, leaving no room for impunity.

She concluded by stressing the importance of forests as vital to the ecosystem, playing a key role in reducing smog and improving air quality, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting this natural heritage.