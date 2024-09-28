USC announces discount on 170 items

In order to provide relief to the masses and make essential items more affordable, the Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Saturday announced Rs.10 to Rs.190 discount on around 170 items of different brands with immediate effect. These items includes tea, various spices, and other essential products, said a news release. It is worth mentioning here that, the corporation already provided discount on around 800 items of different 48 brands. USC remains committed to providing standard food products at discounted prices compared to the open market, for its valued customers. All citizens can buy these times as there are no conditions or restrictions on purchasing from any stores outlet.