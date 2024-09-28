Mushaal, Wani thank PM for championing Kashmir cause

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, renowned peace activist and wife of jailed Senior Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik Saturday expressed her gratitude to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his unwavering support of Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In her video message on the PTV news, she acknowledged the Prime Minister’s efforts to raise world awareness about the human rights violations in Kashmir and his unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

She praised that the Prime Minister effectively highlighted India’s terrorism in Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The Prime Minister’s address emphasized India’s role in perpetuating violence in the region, which has led to numerous human rights violations, she added.

She said Pakistan’s Prime Minister has exposed the sham elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and highlighted the illegitimacy of the Indian army’s presence, which numbers over 1 million troops.

The Prime Minister’s address effectively highlighted the tensions between India and Pakistan, which escalated after India revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, she added. She also commended the Prime Minister’s commitment to Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir Cause.

“I appreciate the efforts of PM for raising the issue of the Muslim world and the way he defended religion against false propaganda”, she mentioned.

The international community should realize that Kashmir is a flash point between two nuclear states and any misadventure can result in massive catastrophe, she concluded.

Wani

Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed his profound gratitude to Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for raising the Kashmir issue in a befitting manner during his speech to the UN General Assembly.

In his statement issued here today, Wani said that the prime minister Sharif won hearts and minds of Muslims all around the world by highlighting the plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian people profusely at the highest forum.

He said that the speech not only reflected the true sentiments of the Kashmiri people but of the entire Muslim Ummah.

While praising Pakistan for its consistent support to Kashmir and Palestinian cause, the APHC leader said, “Pakistan has been a staunch supporter of the proposal for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, and a strong proponent of Kashmiris’ right to self determination guaranteed to them by the international community.”

Prime Minister Sharif’s courageous stance on the issue of Kashmir, he said, “Amply demonstrated the Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards the cause of Kashmir and its earnest desire to seek a just and peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute.”

“The people of Kashmir deeply appreciate Pakistan’s continued support and its efforts to seek an amicable solution to the Kashmir conflict ”, Wani said.

“Despite facing many daunting challenges, Pakistan has never shied away from advocating the Kashmiris’ legitimate cause at important world forums,” he added.

He expressed the optimism that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India’s illegal occupation.