Train service for Quetta, Peshawar to restore from Oct 11

The Railways Department has decided to restore the train service from Quetta on October 11. In the letter written by the CEO Railways to the Divisional Superintendent Quetta, it is stated that the Railways Department has decided to restore the train service from Quetta to within the country from October 11 and the Jafar Express for Peshawar will depart on October 11 at 9:00am.

In this regard, railway officials told a private news channel that the repair of Dozan Bridge will be completed in 10 days after which a trial will be conducted.

After the completion of the trial, the train service for the interior will be restored from October 11.

According to railway officials, the Dozan Bridge was destroyed in a sabotage incident on August 26 due to which the train service was suspended.