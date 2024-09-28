When country starts improving, their riots start: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that when the conditions of the country start to improve, their mischief starts.

Information Minister Punjab stated in a press conference in Lahore that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fought the case of Palestine and Kashmir in the United Nations. He represented the Pakistani nation in his address. The whole world heard Pakistan’s clear stance on Kashmir and Palestine.

She added that the Prime Minister boycotted the speech of the Israeli Prime Minister, following which the rest of the countries also boycotted the Israeli Prime Minister. Spectators outside the United Nations had to suffer disgrace.

The provincial minister further said that Fitna sitting in jail does not like the peace of the country. Riot program has been made in Rawalpindi, Rangers are deployed and Section 144 is in force. If someone tries to take the law into their hands, action will be taken.

Azma Bokhari also stated that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not care about his province, should a chief minister have a file or a gun? The ghosts of the curses do not believe in words, even today there is a program of invasion in Rawalpindi.

She continued to say that you cannot be permitted to throw petrol bombs, and attempts to block roads and intersections will be dealt with iron hands.

She stated that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been finalized and the first installment has also been received which will stabilize the economic situation.