NAPA hosts ‘Afsana Huee Sham’ storytelling event

The National Academy of Performing Arts ‘NAPA’ organized a short-story reciting event titled ‘Afsana Huee Shaam’ at its Zia Mohyeddin Theater.

The hour-long event recognized some great works by renowned contemporary writers.

Samina Nazeer, herself a writer and actress, led the parhant by reciting her works.

Other stories recited in the event included ‘Ek lafz dard’ by Shan ul-Haq Haqee, ‘Noulakhi Kothi’ by Ali Akbar Natiq, and others.

NAPA’s third-year students took part in the reciting event under the tutelage of Samina Nazeer whose two stories, ‘Woh Kaata’ and ‘Ms Rozina’ were also narrated during the event.