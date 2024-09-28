Indonesian Consulate celebrates 79th Independence Day

The Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi hosted a special diplomatic reception to celebrate Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day. The event was attended by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Hassan Norian. Other guests included diplomats from foreign missions, government officials, and business leaders. Charge d Affaires of Indonesia Teguh Wiweko, Charg’e d’Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi, gave a speech highlighting the strong friendship and cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan, which has grown over 74 years of diplomatic relations. He expressed the hope for continued growth in trade, cultural exchanges, and education between the two nations. During the event, two prominent businessmen, Shamon Zaki (President of Pakistan-Indonesia Business Forum (PIBF) and Zeeshan Lohya, owner of Coconut Group and CEO of Z Group, won door prizes, hand-picked directly by Wiweko and Tessory. The prizes, sponsored by Emirates Airlines and Polani Group, consist of tickets from Karachi to Bali and Jakarta, along with three-day travel packages.