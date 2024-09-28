KCCI demands extension in tax returns filing deadline

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has demanded Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the deadline for filing tax returns.

KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Shaikh in his statement said the FBR’s portal for submitting online tax returns is not ‘working’ and the traders are finding it difficult to submit their returns as the deadline is also nearing.

Shaikh urged the FBR to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns for a month as the traders will be unable to submit their returns due to a ‘glitch’ in FBR’s system by September 30.

The KCCI president has also underlined the need to make the process of filing returns easier.

On Saturday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) cautioned citizens against last-minute rush, advising them to file their income tax returns before the deadline as there will be no extensions granted.

FBR spokesperson, Bakhtiar Muhammad, urged taxpayers to submit their taxes before September 30, 2024 to boost Pakistan’s economy.

By doing so, the government aims to promote a culture of tax compliance, which is crucial for the country’s economic stability and growth.

The spokesman stated that the date of filing the tax return will not be extended even by a day, the electricity and gas connections of those who have not submitted the returns may be disconnected, while those who have not submitted the returns will have their SIM blocked.