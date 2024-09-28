Agriculture machinery worth $17.6mn imported in 2 months

The imports of agriculture machinery and implements during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 105.59 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-August, 2024 agriculture machinery and other implements valued at $17.621 million were imported as compared to the imports of $8.571 million of the same period of the last year, , according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the imports of agricultural and other chemicals into the country increased by 4.28 per cent as agricultural chemicals valued at $1.500 billion were imported as compared to the imports of $1.439 billion of the same period of the last year.