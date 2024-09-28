Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.68. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.80 and Rs 280.30 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 17 paisa to close at Rs309.19 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 2 paisa and closed at Rs1.93, whereas a surge of 92 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs371.24 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs370.32. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 paisa and 1 paisa to close at Rs 75.58 and Rs 74.01, respectively.