Gold prices dip by Rs.300 Rs 276,700 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.276,700 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 277,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 256 to Rs. 237,226 from Rs. 237,482 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 217,456 from Rs. 217,693, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,663 from $2,665, the Association reported.