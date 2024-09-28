Cowboys halt skid with victory over Giants

The Dallas Cowboys snapped a two-game skid with a 20-15 victory over NFC East rivals the New York Giants on Thursday to improve to 2-2 early in the NFL season.

A trip to the Giants proved just what Dak Prescott and the Cowboys needed, with the quarterback guiding Dallas to a 13th straight win against their division foes.

Prescott threw for two touchdowns, connecting with running back Rico Dowdle on a 15-yard screen pass that put Dallas up 7-3 in the first quarter before hitting receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 55-yard catch and run TD in the second.

Lamb, who had apologized this week for a poor attitude in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore, beat two defenders and coasted into the end zone, flexing his muscles in a celebration that drew a penalty for taunting.

Prescott connected on 22 of 27 passes, Lamb had seven catches for 98 yards and the Cowboys defense — who surrendered three rushing touchdowns in their last two games and came into the contest in last place in rushing yards allowed per game — didn’t allow a touchdown.

Greg Joseph’s five field goals accounted for all of New York’s scoring as the Giants saw their five scoring drives stall within the Cowboys’ 35-yard line.

The Cowboys defense held the Giants to 26 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Brandon Aubrey booted two field goals for Dallas, including a 60-yarder in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 17-12.

He added a 40-yard field goal in the fourth to make it 20-15 but missed a 51-yard attempt in the final minute.