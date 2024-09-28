‘Barzakh’ nominated for Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024

Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed starrer Barzakh has been nominated for Best Drama Series at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, the Pakistani fantasy drama show is an exploration of love, loss and family dynamics and had its worldwide premiere on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.

The series, whose title translates to “Limboland” in English, is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hunza Valley, this series unfolds the story of a 76-year-old man who shocks his estranged family by announcing his engagement to the ghost of his first love, leading to a whirlwind of emotional confrontations.

At the awards gala, to be held in December in Singapore, the show will compete against entries from 13 other countries in the same category.

In a statement, Abbasi said the nomination for the show reflects the hard work and passion of its team.

“Writing and directing this show was one of the most surreal experiences. I am truly grateful for the dedication of the exceptional cast and crew, whose unwavering commitment brought this story to life.

“This recognition not only highlights their excellent performances but also the creative collaboration that made Barzakh possible. I would like to take this moment as an opportunity to thank everyone who believed in this vision and helped us create this show,” he added.

Kejriwal said she feels grateful that the team’s work has been recognised on a prestigious international platform and it has filled her with pride.

“Being nominated for Best Series at the Asian Academy Creative Awards is a deeply meaningful milestone for our entire team. We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported us, especially the global audience that has embraced Barzakh.

“This story explores universal themes of family, loss and the emotional bonds that connect us all, regardless of culture or geography,” she said.

Barzakh also features Muhammad Fawad Khan, Salman Shahid and Khushhal Khan in pivotal roles.