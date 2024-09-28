Jhumpa refuses to accept award from New York museum over keffiyeh ban

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri has declined to accept an award from New York City’s Noguchi Museum after it fired three employees for wearing keffiyeh head scarves, an emblem of Palestinian solidarity.

The museum, founded nearly 40 years ago by Japanese-American designer and sculptor Isamu Noguchi, announced in August that employees could not wear clothing or accessories that expressed “political messages, slogans or symbols” during their working hours.

“Jhumpa Lahiri has chosen to withdraw her acceptance of the 2024 Isamu Noguchi Award in response to our updated dress code policy,” the museum said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We respect her perspective and understand that this policy may or may not align with everyone’s views.” The New York Times first reported the news.

Amy Hau, the director of the museum, said in a separate statement published on its website that the policy “is intended to prevent any unintentional alienation of our diverse visitorship, while allowing us to remain focused on our core mission of advancing the understanding and appreciation of Isamu Noguchi’s art and legacy”. Across the world, protesters demanding an end to Israel’s war on Gaza have worn the black-and-white keffiyeh head scarf, a symbol of Palestinian self-determination. Anti-apartheid South African leader Nelson Mandela was also seen wearing the scarf on many occasions.