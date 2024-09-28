Court dismisses Nazish Jahangir’s interim bail plea over non-appearance

A sessions court of Lahore on Friday rejected the petition of actor Nazish Jahangir who requested interim bail. She failed to mark her appearance in the court despite multiple attempts of calling her. An FIR was filed against her fellow actor Aswad Haroow who accused Jahangir of not returning her car and Rs 2.5 million which she borrowed for a project. In the FIR, Section 410 of the Pakistan Penal Code was added which deals with cheating and dishonesty. Haroon claimed that Jahangir asked to meet her at a farmhouse. But when he reached the location, she was not there. He added she sent a man who threatened to kill him if he reached to Jahangir again. In response, Jahangir filed a petition requesting pre-arrest bail. The petition stated that the FIR was registered with “malafide intention and for ulterior motives just to humiliate and harass the petitioner”. “The petitioner, if arrested, will be humiliated, therefore instant bail petition is being filed,” it read. However, her plea was dismissed due to “non-prosecution”.