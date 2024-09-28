Pakistan urges world to act now on Gaza, Kashmir; seeks climate justice

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday demanded an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, terming it “systematic slaughter” and “bloodshed”.

The premier was addressing the plenary meeting for the UN General Debate as the second speaker at the 79th session of the 193-member United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

“This is not just a conflict, this is a systematic slaughter of innocent Palestinians. An assault on the very essence of human life and dignity, the blood of Gazan children stains not just the hands of the oppressors but also those complicit in prolonging this cruel conflict,” the prime minister said as he blasted Israel for its actions.

He said humanity was diminished when the “endless suffering” of Palestinians was ignored.

“It is not enough to condemn … we must act now and demand an immediate end to this bloodshed. We must remember that the blood and sacrifice of innocent Palestinians will never go to waste. We must worry about their plight and difficulties and stand by them.”

He said the world must work for a durable peace for Palestine through a two-state solution. PM Shehbaz demanded that Palestine be immediately admitted as a full UN member.

The prime minister said he was expressing “the searing pain and anguish of Pakistanis at the plight of Gazans”. “Our heart bleeds as we witness the tragedy unfolding in the holy land. A tragedy that shakes the very consciousness of humanity and the foundation of this institution.”

He asked whether the world could afford to remain silent while “children lie buried under the rubble of their shattered homes and can we turn a blind eye to the mothers cradling the lifeless bodies of the children.

PM Shehbaz said it was a matter of “great honour” for him to address the UNGA for the second time as the prime minister of Pakistan.

“Today, we face the most daunting challenges to the world order: Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, a dangerous conflict in Ukraine, destructive conflicts across Africa and Asia, rising geopolitical tensions, resurging terrorism, galloping poverty, stifling debt and the mounting impact of climate change. We feel the chill of a new world order,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister also pointed out that “in the span of a few days, Israel’s unrelenting bombing of Lebanon has killed over 500 people.”

He said the failure to implement UN resolutions had emboldened Israel and threatened to “drag the entire Middle East into a war whose consequences could be very grave and beyond imagination”.

In his speech, Sharif drew parallels between the plight of the Palestinian people and the decades-long struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination. He criticised India for its ongoing repression in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, accusing it of ignoring United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that call for a plebiscite to allow Kashmiris to determine their own future.

“Like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self-determination,” Sharif said.

He condemned India’s actions since 5 August 2019, when it revoked Kashmir’s special status, and accused New Delhi of attempting to impose a “final solution” by illegally altering the region’s demographic composition. Sharif described India’s use of nearly a million troops in the region as a “classic settler-colonial project,” designed to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

“Day in and day out, 900,000 Indian troops terrorise the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir with draconian measures, prolonged curfews, extra-judicial killings, and abductions of thousands of young Kashmiris,” he noted, adding that such efforts to subjugate the people would fail.

Sharif issued a stern warning to India, stating that Pakistan would “respond decisively” to any aggression across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing Kashmir.

“To secure durable peace, India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since August 2019 and enter into dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Sharif said.

The prime minister then shifted his focus to the global climate crisis, drawing attention to the devastating floods that struck Pakistan in 2022, causing $30 billion in damages. He highlighted the disproportionate burden placed on countries like Pakistan, which contribute less than 1% of global carbon emissions but bear the brunt of climate-induced disasters.

“Each summer brings blistering temperatures and fresh climate impacts. Pakistan emits less than 1% of global carbon, yet we have paid a very heavy price for no fault of ours,” Sharif said. “This is most unfair in any calculus of global justice.” Sharif called on the international community to uphold the principle of “polluter pays” and urged developed nations to fulfil their commitments to providing climate finance. He emphasised that a new annual target, beyond $100 billion, is essential to support developing countries in achieving climate goals and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We look forward to the fulfilment of commitments made by our development partners,” he added, stressing the importance of ensuring justice and fairness in addressing climate change. Sharif also pointed to the growing debt crisis facing nearly 100 developing countries, referring to it as a “death trap” rather than a “debt trap.” He called for the reform of the international financial architecture, which he described as “morally bankrupt,” and urged for global trade and technology systems to be restructured to promote equity and development.

“The current financial architecture is failing to address the needs of the most vulnerable. Achieving the SDGs remains a distant mirage for many developing nations,” he warned. Highlighting Pakistan’s economic recovery, Sharif said that his government had made difficult decisions to stabilise the economy, reduce fiscal deficits, and strengthen foreign reserves. He claimed that inflation had been reduced to single digits, reviving prospects for economic growth.

“We have taken tough but necessary measures that have rescued our economy from collapse. As a result, inflation is down, and economic growth prospects have revived,” he said.

Sharif also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in combatting terrorism, noting that the country had paid a heavy price, losing 80,000 people, including civilians and security forces, and incurring $150 billion in economic losses. He condemned the resurgence of terrorism by groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and other extremist factions, vowing to eliminate the threat through Pakistan’s “Azm-e-Istehkam” (Resolve to Promote Stability) initiative.

“We are determined to eliminate this threat through our comprehensive national effort,” Sharif declared.

Sharif praised the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly the second phase of the project, which focuses on infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology investments. He highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in promoting regional connectivity and geo-economics, which he described as key to securing “win-win outcomes” for the region. Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan and called for international assistance to address the humanitarian crisis in the country. He also emphasised the need for the Afghan Interim Government to respect human rights, particularly those of women and girls, and take effective action against terrorist groups.

Sharif expressed concern over the rise of Islamophobia, pointing to recent desecrations of the Quran, attacks on mosques, and the negative stereotyping of Muslims. He specifically criticised India’s Hindu supremacist agenda, which he said was aimed at subjugating 200 million Muslims and erasing India’s Islamic heritage.

“Islamophobia is a global concern, and we must combat this scourge together,” Sharif urged, adding that Pakistan would work with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN Secretary-General to implement a plan of action against it.

Concluding his address, Sharif called on the international community to uphold justice and equality, urging that “the weak are not voiceless” and that the promise of global equity and prosperity must be respected. “Let us leave this hall with a message for our people-that the oppressed should not lose hope, that poverty is not pre-ordained, and that justice and equality must be ensured for all,” Sharif said.

In a final plea, Sharif called for peace, dialogue, and multilateral cooperation, stressing that the time for action on pressing global challenges was now. “Let us not fail the future of humanity.” Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium next upon which many delegations walked out of the proceedings, including Pakistan.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz met with his Iraqi and Nepalese counterparts on the sidelines of the UNGA, APP reported.

In his meeting with Nepal’s PM K.P. Sharma Oli, the premier expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen multi-faceted bilateral cooperation in various areas.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to continue exploring avenues for enhancing bilateral and regional ties.

Congratulating Oli on assuming the office as the prime minister, PM Shehbaz conveyed warm sentiments for the people and the government of Nepal on behalf of the Pakistani nation. Expressing satisfaction at the excellent bilateral ties between Pakistan and Nepal, the premier also extended an invitation to his Nepalese counterpart to visit Pakistan. Separately, in their meeting, PM Shehbaz and his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani agreed to improve existing bilateral ties and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation. The premier appreciated the Iraqi government’s arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims last month on the occasion of Chehlum. Hundreds of Pakistanis had been left stranded at the Baghdad airport due to flight issues and returned soon thanks to both sides facilitating their early return.

While discussing Israel’s offensive on Gaza, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to hold Israel accountable for the “genocide” there.

Both leaders agreed to reinforce international efforts at the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance to Palestine. The prime minister also met and invited American banks to invest in key sectors of infrastructure, energy, technology and agriculture, while discussing the government’s commitment to maintain a stable macro-economic environment to facilitate foreign investors. PM Shehbaz met with a delegation of prominent Pakistani American bankers, including representatives from JP Morgan, Natixis Corps and Investments, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Goldman Sachs, Citizens Bank, Lazard, and Audax Group. He told the delegation about the government’s key initiatives to stabilise the economy and attract foreign investment such as broadening the tax base, enhancing the ease of doing business, and ongoing reforms in the state-owned enterprises.

The premier emphasised the establishment of a Sustainable Finance Framework, which he said would allow the government to carry out a green sustainability bond issuance in international capital markets.

The delegation praised the government’s policies that helped achieve macroeconomic stability and expressed interest in cooperating with the government for the development of the manufacturing sector, especially small and medium-sized enterprises to help bolster exports.