Naysayers bit the dust, says COAS on economic recovery

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has emphasised that efforts to sow despair in Pakistan have been thwarted through the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

He made these remarks during a visit to the Karachi Corps area, where he was briefed on operational readiness and training initiatives, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

During the visit, General Munir met with Karachi’s business community, commending their contributions to the nation’s economic growth. He praised the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for creating an enabling environment for further progress.

Business leaders expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic indicators, attributing the positive developments to collaborative efforts.

“The naysayers who tried to create despair and despondency in society have been defeated through the united efforts of all stakeholders,” General Munir remarked, acknowledging the support of both federal and provincial governments in fostering economic recovery.

He also recognised the “praiseworthy role” played by Pakistan’s international allies, particularly China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, in supporting the country’s economic revival.

“Pakistan has remarkable potential in various fields, and we must have unflinching trust in the bright future of our country,” the army chief said, expressing confidence that Pakistan would achieve its rightful place among nations.

As part of his visit, General Munir inaugurated Innovista Indus IT Park, a new hub focused on advancing Pakistan’s information technology (IT) sector, especially in artificial intelligence. The park is designed to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry, empowering the country’s youth.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who attended the inauguration, underscored the importance of the IT sector for youth development and economic growth. General Munir echoed these sentiments, noting that the park would provide a conducive environment for the further acceleration of Pakistan’s IT industry. Upon his arrival, General Munir was welcomed by the Karachi Corps Commander.