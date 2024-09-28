Nasrallah ‘alive’ after Israeli attack on Hezbollah HQs rocks Beirut

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah’s central headquarters in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday in an attack that shook the Lebanese capital and sent thick clouds of smoke over the city.

Hezbollah’s al-Manar television reported that four buildings were destroyed and there were many casualties in the multiple strikes, which marked a major escalation of Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah.

In a televised statement, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the central command centre was embedded deep within civilian areas.

Footage broadcast by al-Manar TV showed at least one smouldering crater at the site of the attack.

Security sources in Lebanon said the attack targeted an area where top Hezbollah officials are usually based. It was the heaviest attack in Beirut in almost a year of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the latest Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, and the Israeli military is checking whether he was hit or not, US news website Axios said on Friday, citing an Israeli source.

The strikes hit Beirut shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel’s attacks on Iranian-backed fighters in Lebanon in a closely watched United Nations speech, as hopes faded for a ceasefire that could head off an all-out regional war.

Before he began, delegates of member states were seen walking out of the hall, including Pakistan and Turkey.

In his speech, he sought to pin blame for the conflict on Israel’s arch foe, Iran. He said Israel was defending itself against Tehran on seven fronts.

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that’s true of the entire Middle East. Far from being lambs led to the slaughter, Israel soldiers have fought back with incredible courage,” Netanyahu said to applause while some delegates, including the Iranians, walked out.