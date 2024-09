The government of Pakistan appointed a three-star general as the secretary of defence on Friday. Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali was appointed for two years and three months until his retirement.

Lt. General Ali is serving as the quartermaster general in the General Headquarters.

A notification issued on Friday said that Ali’s term would begin on October 1 and end at December 31, 2026, when he retires.

Lt. General Ali has been awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.