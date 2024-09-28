Sindh to establish ‘fusion centre’ to boost intel sharing on drug issue

The Sindh government has decided to establish a Fusion Center to enhance intelligence sharing and coordination on drug-related matters across all provinces and the federal government.

The aim is to strengthen anti-narcotics efforts by connecting all relevant institutions through this center. Additionally, the government has decided to seek assistance from the Health Department in establishing rehabilitation centers for drug addicts. The second meeting of the High-Powered Committee for Anti-Narcotics was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Secretary Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, Secretary Social Welfare Parvez Ahmad Sehar, Commander ANF Brigadier Umar, DIG CIA Muqadas Haider, and other officials. Additionally, UNODC representatives Tom from Geneva and Sajid Aslam from Islamabad participated online. During the meeting, it was decided to establish a Fusion Center to enhance intelligence sharing and coordination on drug-related issues across all provinces and the federal government.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed that the High-Powered Committee hold meetings every fortnight to expedite and review ongoing anti-narcotics operations. During the meeting, DIG CIA Muqadas Haider briefed the attendees, including Sindh Police and Anti-Narcotics Force Commander Brigadier Umar, on the anti-narcotics efforts of the Sindh Police and ANF.

It was reported that the number of applicants in rehabilitation centers for drug addicts has reached 9,000, and 13 suspects involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions have been arrested. The committee also decided to seek assistance from the Health Department for managing rehabilitation centers for drug addicts. During the meeting, the UNODC assured the Sindh government of its full support in anti-narcotics efforts.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that discussions will be held with the federal government to establish a Fusion Center. He emphasized that a Fusion Center should be created in every province and at the federal level to ensure that efforts to combat drug-related issues are more coordinated and effective.

He stated that the Sindh government’s campaign against drugs is ongoing, and emphasized the need for all stakeholders to play an active and effective role in this effort. He further mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari, in various meetings, has issued clear instructions to ensure the complete eradication of drugs.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, as it is a matter of survival for the younger generation. He emphasized that all stakeholders must come together in the fight against drugs.

He stated that everyone must unite to achieve the best results, as no delay can be tolerated in the fight against drugs. He announced that drug tests will be conducted in educational institutions, emphasizing that the goal is not to embarrass anyone. “If we do not confront this issue collectively, the drug problem can affect any of our families,” he warned, adding that it is alarming that drugs are being used openly in homes and at social gatherings.