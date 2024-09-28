Providential Group 1.5bln JV agreement

$1.5 billion Joint Venture signing ceremony was held at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade office. The Joint Venture Agreement has been signed between Providential Group and multinational groups from Europe and USA. Tariq Saadat (Chairman) and Mr Khurram Akbar (Chairman) from Providential Group signing with European Conglomerate represented by Mr Adriano and USA Multinational group represented by Mr Michael. The foreign investment is for the Real Estate Development, Mining, Hotels & Resorts, Industry, and Energy sectors. This is one of the biggest foreign direct investment into Pakistan. Honourable Minister for Investment, Industry, Commerce, and Trade Mr Shafay Hussain, Mr Muhammad Nadeem, Ms Asima Tariq and directors from Punjab Board of Investment and Trade were also present at the JV signing ceremony.