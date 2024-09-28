Punjab govt protects Christian properties online

In a significant move to safeguard the property rights of the Christian community, the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project (PULSE) has launched online services, following the directives of the Punjab government. These services are designed to facilitate the transfer and protection of Christian heritage land to rightful heirs under Sections 29 and 49 of the Succession Act, 1925.

A special focus is being placed on ensuring the protection of women’s inheritance rights. Through the Succession Act, Christian women are being granted equal inheritance rights, on par with men. Additionally, PULSE has issued a warning stating that disinheriting children from ancestral property has no legal standing within the Christian community.

PULSE has also intensified awareness campaigns, particularly in rural areas and among less educated members of the Christian community, to inform them of their inheritance rights and the measures available to protect their ancestral property.

Speaking on the initiative, Project Director Captain (R) Ikram-ul-Haq and PULSE Coordinator Faiz-ul-Hassan emphasized that PULSE is committed to providing transparent and timely services to ensure smooth transfer of Christian heritage properties in urban areas. The Punjab Land Records Authority remains dedicated to the cause of property rights for the Christian community.