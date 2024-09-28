Dr Ali Haider Zaman threatened by armed men in Hafizabad

In a shocking incident, Dr. Ali Haider Zaman, a resident of Hafizabad, was threatened by two unidentified armed individuals outside his ancestral home in Lalke Tarar. According to Dr. Zaman, the incident occurred when he returned from Hafizabad and parked his vehicle outside his house. As he stepped out of his car, two armed men arrived on a motorcycle, grabbed him by the collar, and began verbally abusing him. They then pointed their guns at him and issued death threats.

Fearing for his life, Dr. Zaman raised an alarm, which drew the attention of nearby residents. The attackers, upon seeing people rushing towards the scene, pushed Dr. Zaman to the ground and fled the area on their motorcycle, waving their weapons and continuing to threaten him.

An official complaint has been lodged at Vanekay Tarar Police Station, urging the authorities to file a case against the unidentified assailants. Dr. Zaman and his family have requested swift action by the police to ensure their safety and bring the culprits to justice.