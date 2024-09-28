ANF seizes 61 kg drugs in six operations

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 61 drugs worth Rs 40 million and arrested three accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday. He informed that in an operation, 3.8 kg hashish was recovered from the luggage of two Dubai-bound women at Islamabad International Airport. 30 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK at a courier office in Chaklala Rawalpindi and 29 grams weed oil was recovered from a parcel sent from Scotland at a courier office in Rawalpindi. 4 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused during an operation conducted at Badami Bagh Lory Adda Lahore. 1.3 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a private cargo office at Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore. 52 kg morphine hidden in an uninhabited area of Gali Malik Wali in Chaman area was recovered. Cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.