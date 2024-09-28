Rain lashes twin cities, more showers expected

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby areas have seen steady rainfall since yesterday, offering relief from the recent hot temperatures.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail, is expected today. The twin cities and surrounding towns like Taxila have experienced intermittent downpours since last night.

While the rain has made for cooler weather, it has also led to flooding on several roads and the uprooting of trees.

So far, more than 120 millimeters of rain have been recorded, with over 40 electricity feeders tripping, causing widespread power outages.

In response to the weather, local agencies, including the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), are on high alert. PMD also predicts further rain and thunderstorms for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parts of Punjab, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Northern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeastern Punjab are expected to receive particularly heavy rain and hail, while the rest of the country will remain hot and humid.

Additionally, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of severe weather in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir from September 26th to October 1st, 2024.

Some parts of Sindh are also likely to receive rain between September 26th and 28th.

