LHC seeks reply in case against NAB amendment via ordinance

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought response issuing notice to the federal government and other parties in a case against NAB amendment via presidential ordinance.

The court has also called the attorney general in the next hearing of the case for judicial assistance.

LHC Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the case against NAB amendment via presidential ordinance.

Applicant Munir Ahmed’s lawyer Azhar Siddique presented the arguments.

Applicant contended that presidential ordinance could only be presented in emergency situation. This amendment aimed to suppress PTI founder Imran Khan, he added. It was mentioned in the field application that the acting president issued an ordinance for political gains.

The NAB amendment would impact references and create anarchy. It was requested in the application to annul the NAB amendment via presidential ordinance.