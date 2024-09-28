From Times of Israel to The Jerusalem Post

The first Prime Minister of Israel, David Ben Gurion, addressed the Jewish community in Paris right after the Arab – Israel war in 1967.

“The world Zionist movement should not be neglectful of the dangers of Pakistan to it. And Pakistan now should be its first target, for this ideological State is a threat to our existence. And Pakistan, the whole of it, hates the Jews and loves the Arabs. This lover of the Arabs is more dangerous to us than the Arabs themselves. Pakistan’s intellectual capital and military strength can cause trouble for us at any time going forward. For that matter, it is essential for the world Zionists that it should now take immediate steps against Pakistan. The inhabitants of the Indian peninsula are Hindus whose hearts have been full of hatred towards Muslims, therefore, India is the most important base for us to work therefrom against Pakistan. We must exploit this base and strike and crush Pakistanis, enemies of Jews and Zionism, by all disguised and secret plans.”

His brief yet eye-opening statement testifies to the ongoing misery of Muslim states, primarily Pakistan, whether it is political turmoil, economic suppression or tensions with India. Who is the orchestrator of this mess? Israel of course, ‘by all disguised and secret plans.’

Pakistan has not recognized Israel since 1947 by maintaining a strong pro-Palestinian approach. This approach is deeply rooted in her ideology and identity as an Islamic state and her commitment to Muslim solidarity. Governments have changed but Pakistan’s stance on Israel is still the same without an iota of any change. However, recent articles in the Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post suggest otherwise, signalling the potential shift in Pakistan’s stance on Israel. These articles consider Pakistan’s former prime minister as the “unlikely ally, like-minded and pragmatic leader” who can build the Pakistan-Israel ties and potentially reshape the public opinion and military policy on Israel. According to this article, the former prime minister expressed a desire to normalize relations with Israel behind closed doors despite his strong rhetoric against Israel during his tenure. These articles also prove his strong personal connections with pro-Israel figures through his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith as her family has long-standing connections with the Jewish lobby and Israel which could potentially influence his views on Israel. Imran Khan’s open support to Zac Goldsmith (his former brother-in-law) in the London mayoral elections in 2016 against a Muslim candidate showcases his interest towards Goldsmiths and Jews.

Normalization of relations with Israel is not easy. Any move towards this will bring significant resistance from the public and military establishment. However, they perceive Khan has the tendency to influence and change public opinion and narrative with his popularity and blind following among Pakistani youth.

The narrative of these articles is quite alarming. A blogger from the Times of Israel articulates “Israel and its allies must do whatever they can to ensure that Imran Khan is free again to participate in Pakistani politics”

Whereas The Jerusalem Post says “A change in leadership would most probably also be needed for any resolution to move forward, and figures like Khan could very well be central in changing both public opinion and military policy.”

From the Times of Israel to The Jerusalem Post, it is evident that political thinkers find the founding leader of PTI as the most suitable guy for normalizing ties with Israel and the West. They want him to regain his political stature and come back in power again but the question that arises here is why Israel wants to normalize ties with the state that is a threat to her existence as per her first Prime Minister. Why do they want to make relations with Pakistan whom they want to crush? Why do they consider a Pakistani leader as like-minded and pragmatic who is labelled as the voice against Islamophobia? His followers must ponder on these developments and think on these questions. It is crucial for them to critically assess the implications of such developments. Blindly following any leader without understanding the broader context could lead to unintended consequences for both Pakistan’s identity and her standing with the Palestinians.

We all must religiously stick to the stance of the father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, “Israel is an illegitimate state, a dagger thrust into the heart of the nation. Pakistan will never accept it.”

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com