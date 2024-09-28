Beggar Mafia

Begging as a profession is not a new phenomenon. With the notorious mafia spread to major cities, we have grown accustomed to their presence, apart from occasional commentary on them reflecting societal degradation. Things have come to a point that their existence as a direct violation of Pakistan’s law (Vagrancy Ordinance, 1958), under which beggars can be jailed for up to three years, does not raise any eyebrows.

Similarly business-as-usual are alarm bells sounded by diplomats from other countries as they remark how their prisons are filled to the brim with Pakistani beggars.

But to hear of a formal warning from Saudi Arabia as it urges strict action against the influx of Pakistanis exploiting the Umra visas to enter the kingdom and overstay is a cause for concern, even for an administration as complacent as ours.

For starters, it has raised concerns about the reputation of Pakistanis abroad. According to a briefing given to a Senate committee, of all the people leaving the country, beggars form the largest part while credible reports suggest that at least 90 per cent of those arrested in other countries on the charges of professional beggary belong to Pakistan.

Of course, the responsibility for this untoward development falls squarely on the state, which has, as of yet, failed to acknowledge the bizarre phenomenon let alone carve a concrete line of action. Apart from a rare offloading and FIA cracking the occasional whip, have we ever heard of any strong or consistent policies in this regard?

Many argue that poverty and lack of opportunities drive individuals to resort to begging for survival, yet their flourishing businesses are also an open secret.

Before the authorities try to boost the appeal of their skilled and unskilled labour in international markets, they might be better off working on their reputation through tightened visa regulations, thorough background checks, and an intensive crackdown on those involved in facilitating this illegal practice. *