Bayer Pakistan and AMAN announce collaboration on World Contraception Day to raise awareness about the urgent need for increasing access to modern contraceptive methodsApproximately 3.7 million unintended pregnancies occur annually in Pakistan1, creating a grave healthcare and economic burden that can be reduced through increased access to, and use of, modern contraceptive methods.

Lahore, September 26, 2024 – On the occasion of World Contraception Day 2024, Bayer Pakistan and the Association for Mothers & Newborns (AMAN) committed to a collaboration utilizing their combined expertise and knowledge to increase awareness about modern contraceptive methods and their safe use, for the benefit of the general population of Pakistan.

An MoU signing ceremony was held between both parties, followed by the first of multiple planned scientific sessions for doctors to be held across the country, to create awareness on how modern contraceptive methods can contribute to women’s wellness and child health.

Celebrated globally and supported by a coalition of international organizations including Bayer, World Contraception Day (WCD) focuses on the crucial role of informed decision-making in reducing unintended pregnancies, in a world where many women have limited control on their reproductive health.

This is especially relevant for Pakistan, where among women aged 15 to 49, approximately 19 million express a desire to avoid unintended pregnancy. However, of these, 50% (9.5 million women) do not have access to modern contraceptives.1

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a leading reproductive health research organization, approximately 3.7 million unintended pregnancies occur annually in Pakistan, with 61% (2.2 million) resulting in induced abortions.1Unintended pregnancies take a serious toll on women’s health, often leading to unsafe medical procedures, as well as exacerbating economic challenges for families. Increasing access to modern contraceptives is therefore critical in mitigating both issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Mirza, Country Commercial Lead, Pharmaceutical Division, Bayer Pakistan, said, “Our WCD collaboration with AMAN is well-aligned with Bayer’s global mission, Health for All, Hunger for None, as well as the company’s focus on women’s healthcare. Women’s health is in Bayer’s DNA; as a global leader in the segment, Bayer offers a wide range of contraceptive options, as well as therapies for menopause management and gynecological diseases. Additionally, Bayer intends to provide 100 million women in low-and-middle income countries with access to family planning by 2030, by funding capacity building programs and ensuring the supply of affordable modern contraceptives.”

Prof. Dr. Sadiah Ahsan Pal, Vice President AMAN, commented, ““Family planning is Pakistan’s number one health priority. The progress of our nation depends on it. Not forced but by choice. Every doctor, nurse, LHV, LHW or midwife who is delivering a healthy baby holds the key to future health of that family. That family is eternally grateful and looks up to them for advice. We should counsel them properly about family planning, making informed choices to prevent unplanned pregnancy. If we do this right, we will be making a huge contribution towards the healthy progress of our nation.”Both Bayer Pakistan and AMAN are optimistic that this series of symposiums will catalyze a wider conversation in the healthcare community and beyond about the urgent need for increasing access to modern contraceptive methods, benefiting women and families across Pakistan.