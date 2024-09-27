AUKUS and the Global Balance of Power

The trilateral security partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia commonly referred to as AUKUS represents one of the most strategically significant alliances in contemporary global politics. Initially formed in 2021, AUKUS symbolizes a deepening military and strategic collaboration among these three Anglophone powers. In 2024, its growing relevance reflects the shifting dynamics of global security, technological competition and geopolitical contestation, particularly about China’s rising influence.

AUKUS can be understood not only as a reaction to present-day strategic imperatives but also as a product of long-standing historical, cultural and political affinities. The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia share a unique history of collaboration, especially during both World Wars. As former members of the British Empire, the U.K. and Australia have cultural, legal and political systems deeply influenced by British governance, while the U.S., though independent since the 18th century, remains culturally connected to the U.K. These shared experiences in wartime and peacetime have cultivated deep trust and cooperation. The historical roots of AUKUS are closely tied to the Five Eyes alliance, an intelligence-sharing agreement established after World War II between the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand. This partnership was born out of the necessity of sharing critical intelligence during the Cold War. Over time, it has evolved into one of the most significant intelligence-sharing arrangements in the world. AUKUS, while not identical to the Five Eyes, reflects similar principles of trust, shared values and mutual security concerns. Winston Churchill’s conception of the “English-speaking peoples” in his historical writings also resonates with the formation of these partnerships, celebrating the cultural and political cohesion among these nations. The essence of AUKUS, like the Five Eyes, lies in the mutual trust among its members. Not only shared strategic interests but also a commonality in political ideologies, legal systems and economic models bind each country in this alliance. These alignments go beyond military cooperation and extend into areas like trade, education, technology and innovation.

At the core of AUKUS lies its strategic objective: countering China’s growing influence, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. China’s expansion of its naval capabilities and its aggressive stance in territorial disputes, particularly in the South China Sea, have raised alarms among Western powers. AUKUS was initially presented as a framework for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, a move seen as essential to maintaining a balance of power in the Pacific Ocean. However, the partnership has expanded beyond this singular purpose. The acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines will significantly enhance Australia’s naval capabilities. These submarines can remain submerged for longer periods and have greater range and speed than conventional submarines, making them invaluable in deterring Chinese naval ambitions. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced nuclear technology into Australia’s defence system marks a substantial escalation in its military capacity, ensuring that it can more effectively contribute to the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region. Beyond submarines, AUKUS is designed to foster greater cooperation in critical areas such as intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, quantum computing, artificial intelligence and the development of advanced weapons systems. By aligning their technological development, AUKUS members are positioning themselves to outpace China in key areas of strategic competition. This is a significant development in 2024, as technological superiority increasingly defines the balance of power in global politics.

While AUKUS is primarily framed as a military alliance, its economic implications cannot be understated. The combined economic output of the U.S., U.K. and Australia represents a substantial portion of global GDP, allying a powerful economic bloc in its own right. In 2024, AUKUS is poised to leverage this economic might to challenge China, particularly as Beijing faces internal economic instability. As China’s growth slows and its economy becomes more vulnerable to external pressures, AUKUS’s members are likely to exploit this weakness through coordinated economic strategies. One of the key areas where AUKUS’s economic and technological strategies will converge is in the development of advanced technologies. In particular, the alliance is focusing on artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cybersecurity. These technologies are not only critical to future military capabilities but also have broader economic applications. The joint development of these technologies by AUKUS members ensures that they can maintain a competitive edge over China in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. In addition to military technologies, AUKUS is expected to foster greater cooperation in critical infrastructure, such as undersea cables, which carry the vast majority of global internet traffic. Ensuring the security of these cables is essential to maintaining the integrity of global communications systems and AUKUS will likely prioritize this in its strategic agenda.

As the alliance continues to evolve, potentially expanding to include New Zealand and Canada, AUKUS is poised to become one of the most consequential security partnerships in the 21st century.

