Balochistan – Beyond Myths and Biases

The accession of Kalat in Pakistan is a significant event in the complex history of Balochistan that has profound effects on the region’s socioeconomic structure. This pivotal moment, however, has also exposed deep-seated divisions within the diverse ethnic groups of Balochistan. The external forces have been quick to exploit these fractures, spreading misinformation to further their agendas.

Throughout history, young people have often been used as tools in political games, their minds moulded by powerful stories that benefit those in power. This isn’t a new tactic; from the Nazis shaping German youth to today’s efforts to influence public opinion, young people have often been fed distorted truths.

In Pakistan, we’re seeing a similar pattern. Liberals, leftist academics, and ethnic nationalists are joining forces to spread a narrative that twists historical facts and creates division.

Universities in Gwadar, Turbat, and Panjgur have become centres for this dissent where misinformation spreads easily.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s legal acumen recognized Kalat’s historical supremacy, but internal tribal conflicts and the Khan’s delaying tactics favoured Pakistan.

Youth must understand the history of their region. A solid grasp of history enables individuals to confront false narratives and cope with the uncertainty surrounding them.

We need to look at Balochistan’s colonial background to understand the roots of this manipulation. The region was formed as a British agency in 1877, with Quetta as its capital. The British established a system of governance by providing financial incentives to local chieftains and sardars to maintain peace in their regions. This system, known as the Sandeman System, still influences the political landscape of Balochistan today, reinforcing the power of the sardars.

The historical backdrop of Kalat is significant. The Khanate of Kalat was established in the 15th century and changed hands between the Afghan and Mughal empires multiple times. By 1947, the Khan of Kalat adopted a delaying strategy regarding accession to Pakistan, leading to the rejection of Kalat’s suzerainty by the rulers of Kharan, Makran, and Lasbela.

Balochistan’s population is ethnically and linguistically diverse, comprising Baloch, Pashtun, Brahui, Kurd, and Hazara communities. The tribal chiefs of Kharan, Makran, and Lasbela favoured immediate accession to Pakistan, rejecting Kalat’s dominance. This diversity is both a strength and a challenge, as it requires careful navigation of various identities and interests.

The opposition to renaming the province as “Balochistan” stems from the fact that more than half of its population is non-Baloch. The region’s geopolitical significance is underscored by its connections with Iran, UAE, China, and India, whose interests influence the local dynamics. These international connections add another layer of complexity to the region’s political landscape.

The Pakistani government’s development policies and financial aid have inadvertently strengthened the Sardar power, leaving the general populace without alternative leadership. This has resulted in a lack of access to justice, administration, and legislative representation for the people of Balochistan. The central government’s efforts, while well-intentioned, often miss the mark in addressing the root causes of the region’s issues.

The arrest of the Khan of Kalat and the claims of forced accession are often cited by Baloch nationalists. However, these claims are far from reality. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s legal acumen recognized Kalat’s historical supremacy, but internal tribal conflicts and the Khan’s delaying tactics favoured Pakistan. Jinnah’s disappointment with the delay led to the immediate accession of Kharan, Makran, and Lasbela, separate from Kalat. This decision was driven by pragmatic considerations, reflecting the complex interplay of local and national interests.

Initially, foreign agencies like RAW, MI-6, and others intervened in Balochistan to fuel nationalist and separatist movements. Their influence persists through ideologies and slogans, but the affected population remains minimal. These external influences have often exacerbated local tensions, complicating efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

The Baloch people are under the sway of their archaic and exploitative elite, with no end in sight to this exploitation. Efforts to mislead the youth, particularly by tribal leaders like Bizenjo, Mengal, Marri, and Bugti, have driven them towards militancy. This manipulation of young minds is a strategic move to maintain the status quo and resist meaningful change.

Educational institutions in Gwadar, Turbat, and Panjgur have become hotbeds of Baloch antagonism, further complicating the situation. These universities, intended to be centres of learning and progress, have instead become breeding grounds for dissent and misinformation.

The ongoing struggle between the state and the Baloch youth gives external forces plenty of chances to exploit the situation for their benefit. The youth must recognize and counter these influences to build a stable and united Balochistan. Only through collective effort and awareness, we can ensure a brighter future for all communities in the region.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer and Columnist and can be reached at rakhshandamehtab@gmail.com