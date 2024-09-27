No judge can challenge decision legally, says CJP in riposte to Justice Shah

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has written a detailed response to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, addressing his concerns over the Practice and Procedure Committee.

Justice Mansoor had earlier expressed reservations about the committee and raised questions about the exclusion of Justice Munib Akhtar. Additionally, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, had also refused to attend the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Committee’s meetings and voiced concerns over the presidential ordinance regarding the committee’s formation.

In his reply, Chief Justice Isa provided a detailed explanation, though the contents of the letter remain undisclosed, a local news outlet reported. Sources indicated that CJ Isa cited 11 reasons for not including Justice Munib Akhtar in the Practice and Procedure Committee, pointing to his stern conduct towards senior judges. In his response, Chief Justice Isa explained that Justice Yahya Afridi was initially invited to join the committee but had excused himself. As a result, Justice Aminuddin Khan was included in his place. Chief Justice Isa further clarified that Justice Munib Akhtar had opposed the Practice Procedure law and had refused to participate in committee meetings during the court’s summer vacation, citing his unavailability.

The Chief Justice expressed concern over Justice Munib’s conduct in the committee, describing it as inappropriate, and noted that Justice Munib had walked out of a meeting. According to the Chief Justice, the law requires urgent cases to be heard within 14 days, and Justice Munib’s absence had been a challenge to this commitment. CJ Isa further emphasised that, by law, no judge can challenge the Chief Justice’s decision regarding committee appointments.