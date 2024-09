Punjab CM inaugurates new double-decker buses in Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated new air-conditioned double-decker buses in Lahore on Thursday.

On the occasion of inaugural ceremony, Senior Provincial Minister Marrium Aurangzeb, Secretary Tourism Farid Ahmed Tarar, MD TDCP Humira Ikram, GM Operations Wahid Arjamand, Project Incharge Ashfaq Ahmed Dogar and other officers were present.

Terminals will also be constructed at DHA Phase 6, CBD and Safari for the new double-decker buses.

Moreover, Shadilal Building, Chowberji and Poonch House new route will be introduced.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned on Thursday to arrest and take strict legal action against those responsible for the tragic incident of roof collapse at a school in Muzaffargarh.

While taking serious note of the incident, she added, “Implementation of safety guidelines should be ensured in public and private schools.”

The chief minister expressed great anger, and directed the education chief executive officer (CEO) to reach the incident site immediately. She was briefed by the authorities that 35 children were injured in the roof collapse of a private school in Vasandewali. She sought a report from the deputy commissioner in the matter. CM Maryam Nawaz directed the relevant authorities to conduct an immediate rescue operation for the children trapped under the roof. She said, “Children should be provided with best medical treatment facilities immediately.”