SC reserves ruling on job quota for children of govt employees

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has reserved its decision on a petition related to the policy of granting jobs to the children of government employees.

The Additional Attorney General argued that an appeal against the Peshawar High Court’s ruling is currently under consideration in the Supreme Court. He noted that the Punjab government has amended its service rules to eliminate the children’s quota.

In contrast, there is a policy in Balochistan that allows for employment of the children of those who die during service, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a policy that is currently lacking.

The Additional Advocate General of Sindh stated that there is a law in Sindh for providing jobs to children.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that there should be a law or logic behind granting jobs to government employees’ children.

“Every government policy should have some rationale. If we were to create a policy for giving jobs to the Chief Justice’s children tomorrow, what would that imply?” He urged for legal arguments rather than responses from a section officer.

He pointed out that retirees receive pensions, questioning the need for such contracts despite this.

“People say to get their children jobs, but how can those who have worked alongside them for 10 or 20 years refuse?” He also noted that an additional 10 points have been added to appointments.

The Chief Justice further stated that all citizens are entitled to rights under Article 27 of the Constitution.”This has effectively created a loophole for employees. At this rate, no one from outside will be able to secure a job. Tomorrow, they will claim that they were providing jobs, but the Supreme Court has intervened.”