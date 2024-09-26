RUDA intensifies anti-encroachment operation

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) continues its anti-commercialization operation against defaulters at Saggian in RUDA’s jurisdiction, sealing multiple shops, hotels, and plazas as per the directives of CEO RUDA Imran Amin. The operation was conducted under the supervision of RUDA D&BC team, along with police and legal teams, targeting commercial defaulters in the Saggian Road area.

During the operation, RUDA teams sealed various commercial establishments due to non-payment of commercialization fees, including Mian Jameel Petrol Pump, Al-Madina Furniture, Aslam Electric Solar Shop, Qamar Plaza, Mian Mansha Petrol Pump, Afzal Commercial Shop, Hamza/Yasin Flower Shop, A.T.C Trade Center, Ghaffar Shop, Asif Plaza, Akbar Building Material Store, Hajveri Furniture House, Pavilion Marquee, and Dore Bakers.

Deputy Director Waqar Ahmed, while speaking to defaulters, emphasized that RUDA is committed to promoting business activities in its jurisdiction. He stated, “RUDA fully cooperates with defaulters who wish to clear their dues in installments. If a shop is sealed, we immediately reopen it upon payment of the fees.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Shah Umar explained that RUDA’s actions are not arbitrary, and all affected businesses were issued notices over a year ago. “Our goal is not to take unwarranted action but to ensure that businesses in Ravi City have every opportunity to operate effectively while complying with the regulations.”

In addition to the anti-commercialization operation, RUDA took stern action against pyrolysis plants operating illegally within its jurisdiction. This decisive move is part of RUDA’s commitment to environmental preservation, as these plants contribute significantly to pollution and ecological degradation. Several pyrolysis plants were demolished and shut down during the operation to prevent further environmental damage.

RUDA’s ongoing crackdown on illegal activities, defaulters, and environmental violators is part of a larger phased effort to ensure compliance and maintain sustainable development practices within its jurisdiction. Both the commercial sealing and environmental action highlight RUDA’s dedication to economic regulation and environmental protection across its projects.