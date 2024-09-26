Pakistan Navy honored on World Maritime Day

Director of NIMA Karachi Commodore (Retd) Ali Abbas Thursday praised the Pakistan Navy’s crucial role in protecting the country’s maritime interests on World Maritime Day, highlighting the importance of public awareness for a safe sea environment.

Talking to a Private news channel, he explained that the Pakistan Navy’s efforts are indeed commendable, with initiatives like Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC) demonstrating their commitment to maritime security and safety.

Ali Abbas also elaborated on the theme of World Maritime Day 2024, “Navigating the Future: Safety First!”, highlighting its significance in the contemporary maritime landscape.

He said Pakistan is indeed focusing on digitalization to enhance the safety of maritime affairs, adding, that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is regulating license ports, marine services, and facilities, while also managing vessel traffic in ports to ensure safety and efficiency.

This digitalization drive is part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to modernize its maritime sector, leveraging technology to improve safety, security, and sustainability, he added. Pakistan is taking significant steps to tap into its vast maritime potential by seeking international collaboration across various sectors, including fisheries, coastal tourism, environmental protection, maritime training and education, ports operations, shipbuilding and repairs, and housing sector development, he said.

This strategic move aims to unlock the country’s blue economy, which holds immense potential for growth and socio-economic development, he added.