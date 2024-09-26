Wildlife dept busts illegal bird trade, recovers hundreds of protected birds

A grand operation against illegal bird trading was conducted by the Wildlife Department in Tollinton market, led by Director General (DG) Wildlife Mudassar Riaz Malik. With the cooperation of the district administration and local police, the operation resulted in the arrest of six illegal bird dealers and the recovery of hundreds of protected birds. The shops involved were sealed, and legal proceedings are now underway.

Deputy Director Wildlife Lahore Region Ghulam Rasool, in collaboration with district authorities and the local police, conducted the operation following orders from the Lahore High Court. Birds including parrots, partridges, doves, and peacocks were seized from the shops of the arrested dealers. The operation is part of a broader effort to crack down on illegal wildlife trade in the region.

DG Wildlife Mudassar Riaz Malik stated that the department has launched a comprehensive wildlife combing operation, targeting illegal hunters and traders. So far, 471 individuals have been fined for violating the Wildlife Act, with penalties amounting to Rs 8.45 million. In addition to today’s operation, 343 wild animals and 11,740 wild birds have been recovered from illegal traders.

The recovered birds will be released into their natural habitat following court orders. Mudassar Riaz emphasized the department’s commitment to enforcing wildlife protection laws and combating illegal trade that threatens endangered species.

Few days ago, Punjab Wildlife officials recovered a rare species of eagle in the Taunsa area, valued at over Rs100 million in the global market, officials said. The operation done was also the part of the ongoing crackdown against the illegal trade and smuggling of rare animals and birds in the province.

According to Punjab Wildlife officials, the operation was conducted based on a tip-off, leading to a joint operation between the Wildlife Department and local police.

The suspect involved in the illegal trade of rare birds for smuggling abroad has been arrested. Wildlife authorities confirmed that the rare eagle, which is physically healthy, is valued at more than $36,000 in international markets. The eagle will be released back into the wild with a tracker attached to monitor its movement.

Earlier this month on September 16, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) authorities successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 78 rare cranes from Balochistan.

The operation, led by the KP Department of Climate Change, Forests, and Wildlife, unfolded at the Sikandar Check Post in South Waziristan.

According to officials, wildlife personnel intercepted a single-cabin vehicle carrying the cranesThe vehicle was stopped at the checkpoint, and upon inspection, the 78 cranes were discovered.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and the cranes were seized. The confiscated cranes are set to be transferred to the Dera Ismail Khan Zoo for safe custody.