Fawad Chaudhry acquitted in ECP contempt case

The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has acquitted former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case.

As per details, the case was filed against Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using derogatory language against the ECP during a press conference in Lahore.

The counsel told the court that the press conference was held in Lahore however the case was registered in Islamabad.

The court ruled in favor of Fawad Chaudhry, acquitting him of the contempt charges.

It is important to note here that PTI founder and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the ECP contempt case on Jan 3, 2024.

During the hearing, the accused in the case were formally charged through a read-aloud indictment.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to the founder of PTI and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the Chief Election Commissioner and the electoral watchdog.

Its worth mentioning here that on July 25, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared jail trial of Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case as null and void. The IHC bench comprises of Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz declared the jail trial of ECP and the Chief Election Commissioner contempt case against Fawad Chaudhry as void. The bench abrogated entire proceedings of the jail trial in the election commission contempt case.

The court while hearing a petition of Fawad Chaudhry also annulled the indictment in Adiala jail and order of jail trial in the ECP contempt case.

The charge sheet of the election commission’s contempt would stand ineffective with the high court’s decision.