Cop martyred in line of duty

Another brave young officer of the Punjab Police has laid down his life in the line of duty. Elite Constable Tahir Raza Shah made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the lives and property of citizens during a confrontation with robbers in Chakwal. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid a heartfelt tribute to Constable Tahir Raza Shah’s eternal sacrifice, IGP Punjab said that the Elite constable gave his life fighting against robbers while on duty. Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifice of its brave officer. IG Punjab expressed condolences, deep sympathy, and sorrow to the martyr’s family. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of the department to support the martyr’s family, and full cooperation will be provided in this regard.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has also sought a report of the incident from the RPO Rawalpindi. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that the Chakwal police team conducted a raid in the jungle of Kalar Kahar Rattha village to arrest wanted criminals. During the encounter, Constable Tahir was shot in the abdomen and arm, and he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital. In the police’s retaliatory fire, two robbers were killed, and three were arrested.

Later, the funeral prayers for the martyr Constable Tahir Raza Shah were held at the Police Lines Chakwal, attended by Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak, and senior police officers, who expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. Parliamentarians from Chakwal District also participated in the funeral prayers and conveyed their condolences to the grieving family.

A police honor guard saluted the martyr’s body, and special prayers were offered for his elevated ranks. DPO Chakwal remarked that the eternal sacrifice and services will always be remembered. Condolences were also expressed to the bereaved family by the Chief Minister Punjab, IG Punjab, Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, RPO Rawalpindi, and DPO Chakwal, with floral tributes laid. After the funeral prayers, the martyr’s body was sent to his ancestral village Karsal and was laid to rest with official honors.