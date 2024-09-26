Total 12 FIRs registered against Bushra Bibi, LHC told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of the petition filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, seeking details of the cases registered against her when it was informed that she had been nominated in total 12 FIRs. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by the former first lady. In a police report, presented by the Assistant Advocate General, Punjab in the court, it was informed that 11 cases were registered against Bushra in Rawalpindi while one at Attock. The counsel for the federal government, on the other hand, said that the NAB had filed one case against the petitioner and that of Toshakhana. Speaking on the occasion, Bushra’s lawyer alleged that his client was being subjected to political victimization. “She is arrested in one case after another,” he said, and added, “There are fears that the former first lady may be arrested in yet another case, which may not be in her knowledge.” “Therefore, it is prayed to the court to order the police to provide details of the cases registered against her.”