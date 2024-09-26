Medical team at NICH boycotts OPD amid rising violence

In Karachi’s largest children’s hospital, medical staff protest by boycotting the OPD in response to poor security and increasing incidents of violence. According to media reports, doctors claim that recent days have seen harassment of medical personnel by patients’ attendants, with multiple incidents occurring in just one day. They attributed the rise in violence to administrative negligence. Doctors, nurses, and medical staff at the National Institute of Child Health staged a protest by boycotting the OPD in response to increasing violence within the hospital. They reported that in recent days, medical personnel have faced harassment from patients’ attendants, with multiple incidents occurring in just one day. The staff deemed the hospital’s security inadequate and demanded legal action against incidents of violence, along with the provision of additional security measures. They expressed that due to shortages of medications, beds, ventilators, and personnel, doctors are facing significant challenges. They are attempting to treat patients by collecting donations, but these issues often lead to attendants becoming agitated and resorting to violence. Protesters, holding placards and banners, vocally condemned the hospital’s poor security and administrative negligence.