Record-breaking Springbok Etzebeth seeks another major trophy

Eben Etzebeth will seek to write another chapter in an already storied career when he takes the field for the Springboks in their Rugby Championship title decider against Argentina at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. The towering forward will become South Africa’s most-capped rugby Test player as he makes his 128th appearance, overtaking fellow lock Victor Matfield, who retired in 2015.

The 32-year-old will hope to finish his record-breaking day by holding aloft the Rugby Championship trophy, which South Africa will secure unless Argentina can win with a bonus point and prevent the Springboks from earning a point. Etzebeth has already been in two Rugby World Cup-winning teams — in 2019 in Japan and 2023 in France –- and part of a victorious team against the visiting British and Irish Lions in 2021.

He was a member of a team which won a shortened Rugby Championship in 2019, but South Africa have yet to come out on top in a full six-match programme since the southern hemisphere championship was expanded to four teams with the inclusion of Argentina from 2012.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the team wanted to make Saturday’s match “a special day” for Etzebeth.

“If we can win the title and finish the competition off with a victory it would be a massive occasion for the team and Eben as an individual,” said Erasmus.

Matfield led a chorus of praise for the 2.03-metre, 122-kilogram giant. He highlighted Etzebeth’s “athleticism and physicality” and his leadership qualities.