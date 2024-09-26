Key MLB Mets-Braves games moved to Monday as storm nears

Two crucial games between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in the fight for Major League Baseball playoff spots were postponed to Monday with Hurricane Helene surging toward Atlanta. Games scheduled in Atlanta for Wednesday and Thursday were pushed back into a double-header on Monday, the eve of the MLB playoffs, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. Storms and heavy rain were forecast both nights as the storm, centered in the Gulf of Mexico, was set to push into the Atlanta area in the next few days, with the area placed under a tropical storm warning. The delays come as the Mets and Braves battle with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the two final wildcard playoff berths in the National League behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, San Diego and Milwaukee.