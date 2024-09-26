Hailey Bieber reacts to sighting of Justin Bieber doppelgänger

What do you mean there’s a Justin Bieber lookalike in France? After a French TikToker Theo Sauss shared a video of a passenger on a French commuter train that looked just like the “Baby” singer, his wife Hailey Bieber couldn’t help but weigh in.

She commented on the Sept. 24 TikTok, “I’m scared.”

In the clip, which has Justin’s song “Baby” playing, the lookalike is a dead ringer for the singer sporting his wispy mustache, similar tattoos along the side of his neck, signature thin framed sunglasses and haircut. Theo captioned the vid, “So I just met Justin Bieber in the French metro?”

As to who the doppelgänger in question is? He has yet to identify himself but according to the comments, he’s French Justin Bieber impersonator, Dylan Descloss, who has an entire TikTok account dedicated to his work impersonating the pop star.

So no, Justin is not riding the train in France. After all, the 30-year-old and Hailey, 27, have been out of the spotlight and living in baby bliss since the arrival of their son, Jack Blues Bieber in August. In a post on Instagram, the “Sorry” singer announced the arrival of his and his wife’s first baby. He announced the news by posting a pic of Jack’s foot TK date along with the message, “Welcome home.”

The new parents have however been basking in their new roles. The duo proudly shout out their new titles across social media with Hailey flashing her ISA Grutman ring that spells out “Mom” in bedazzled letters. JB also showcased his “Papa Bear” mug. In addition to their new bundle, Justin and Hailey celebrated a sweet milestone in their love-six years of marriage.

On Sept. 14, the Rhode Beauty founder shared a sweet picture and message dedicated to her man.

“Six years,” she captioned a Polaroid of the couple sharing a kiss under the stars. “Love you baby.”