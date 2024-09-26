‘Latika’ to be screened at London and Baku film festivals

Samsul Islam Shopon’s film Latika is gaining international acclaim, putting Bangladesh in the spotlight at prestigious film festivals around the world.

The film had successful screenings at renowned events such as Visions du Réel in Switzerland and the Moscow International Documentary Film Festival.

Now, the film is set to be screened at another two major film festivals.

The film will participate in the main competition at the Animal Nature Future Film Festival in London on September 27, 2024. Shortly after that, it will head to Baku, Azerbaijan, for the Doku Baku International Documentary Film Festival.

Latika offers an intimate look into the lives of a family from the Malo community, capturing their struggles and resilience.

The narrative centres on a woman from the Malo community and her husband, Shyam Biswas.

They navigate the challenges of life along the Chitra River in Narail, Bangladesh.

Shyam employs a unique fishing method that involves trained otters, illustrating the couple’s daily hardships as they raise two children while managing them.

Samsul Islam Shopon expressed his excitement about the film’s recognition, stating:

“As the only Bangladeshi filmmaker selected for these prestigious events, it’s an incredible honour to showcase our culture and stories to the world.

“It’s time the world saw the depth of stories that come from our communities.” Samsul Islam Shopon’s dedication to highlighting marginalised communities and their traditional lifestyles has distinguished Latika in the film landscape.

He said: “This isn’t just a story about one family.

“It’s a window into a disappearing way of life, into the struggles of people whose livelihoods are directly tied to the natural world.

“Through their story, we’re challenged to think about sustainability, biodiversity and our dependence on nature for survival.”

The Animal Nature Future Film Festival is particularly significant for Latika as it will also feature the Chinese documentary Defenders of the Hidden.