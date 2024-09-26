Ayesha Jahanzeb’s daughter set to make her acting debut

Zoha Tauqeer, the daughter of popular anchor and actress Ayesha Jahanzeb, is all set to step into the world of showbiz with her acting debut in an upcoming drama.

Zoha recently shared the exciting news on social media, where she posted pictures with well-known actor Fahad Sheikh, hinting at her role in the soon-to-be-aired show.

In her post, Zoha revealed that she will be playing a character named Kashf in the drama. While the exact details of the storyline remain under wraps, Zoha teased the dynamic nature of her role by mentioning, “Kashif and Abdul Bari-two different people, different thoughts,” suggesting an intriguing plot centered around contrasting personalities.

The drama, which is a project of Bhbang Productions, is being directed by the talented Zeeshan Zaidi. Although the title of the drama and the full cast have not yet been disclosed, anticipation is building around Zoha’s debut and the overall production.

Zoha’s entry into the entertainment industry follows in the footsteps of her mother, Ayesha Jahanzeb, who has made a significant mark both as a television anchor and as an actress. Ayesha, who gained widespread recognition from the popular comedy show “Khabarnaq,” has also faced personal challenges, including a highly publicised incident where she shared on social media that she had been subjected to domestic abuse by her husband.