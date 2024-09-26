Chahat Fateh Ali Khan ventures into English music

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose real name is Kashif Rana, has gained significant popularity on social media for his humorous singing style.

Known for his quirky and entertaining performances, the British Pakistani singer has now stepped into the world of English music, much to the delight of his fans.

Chahat first went viral in 2022, when a fun video of his singing garnered millions of views, earning him a massive following. He became a sensation with his unique take on the song “Akh Haldi Badu Badi,” which accumulated 28 million views on YouTube before it was removed due to copyright issues.

His rendition was so popular that even Indian social media users and celebrities shared it widely on their reels.

Apart from his viral hits, Chahat also made headlines last year for singing a track for the Pakistan Super League, further cementing his fame. This year, he has thrilled his international fanbase by transitioning into English music.

Recently, a video of Chahat singing an English romantic song went viral. In the clip, he can be seen in a hotel alongside an Englishman, with an audience eagerly recording his performance.

When asked to sing an English song for the guest, Chahat shared a few lines from a song he’s currently writing, receiving applause from the crowd. The Englishman confirmed his admiration for the singer, saying he had seen Chahat on TikTok and was a big fan.