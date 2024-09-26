‘The Glassworker’ selected as Pakistan’s official submission for the 2025 Oscars

Pakistan’s first 2D animated feature film The Glassworker has been chosen as Pakistan’s official submission for the International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. The movie director Usman Riaz took to his social media, expressing: “We are proud to announce that The Glassworker has been selected as Pakistan’s submission for the International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. This marks the first time a 2D hand-drawn animated film from Pakistan has been chosen for this prestigious honor.” “The Glassworker represents a decade of passion and perseverance. I am deeply humbled by the selection and hope this story resonates with audiences everywhere, showcasing the talent and creativity Pakistan has to offer,” Riaz added. He also said that The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “Usman and Mano’s work has demonstrated exceptional storytelling and artistry while breaking new ground for animation in Pakistan. This achievement will be remembered in our cinematic history.”